Birth announcements, June 18

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

CHRISTOPHER DAVID DEAN WILLIAMS

Brianna Domingus and Nicholas Hardisty of North Platte are the parents of a son, Christopher David Dean, born June 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mona Barker of North Platte, Chris Williams Sr. of Sioux City, Iowa, Brenda Yott of North Platte and Steve Price of North Platte.

BOON CHETLEE FALCON

Jimmy and Karsen Falcon of North Platte are the parents of a son, Boon Chetlee, born June 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Jill Falcon of Maxwell, Vicki Langemeier of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Brent Langemeier of North Platte.

BRYAN EAST, LINCOLN

LIAM DAVID PASQUINELLY

Alyssa (Homan) and Dominic Pasquinelly of Lincoln are the parents of a son, Liam David, born June 7, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Danny and Lisa Homan of Valentine and Chris and Michelle Pasquinelly of North Platte. Liam comes home to one sibling, Caden, 2.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.