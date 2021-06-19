Birth announcements, June 19

Wiley and Kim Farr of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Westin James, born June 11, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Stann Hartzog of Jennings, Kansas, Karla Bartruff of Gothenburg and Craig and Roma Bartruff of Lebanon.

MISSION UELL MCINTOSH

Steven and Nichole McIntosh of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mission Uell, born June 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Francis McIntosh of North Platte, Shellie Morris of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Harry Woodward of North Platte.

BOEDEE BENNET KIMBALL

Amber Fay and Thomas Kimball of North Platte are the parents of a son, Boedee Bennet, born June 11, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Virginia Fay of North Platte, Mike Fay of Springfield, Missouri, Tom Kimball and Sue Cook, of Grant and Scott and Aurora Higdon of Parker, Colorado.

