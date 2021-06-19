Birth announcements, June 19

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KHALLEN NASH BORCHARD
Trever Borchard and Bryce Elizabeth Jones of Benkelman are the parents of a son, Khallen Nash, born June 11, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jermey and Karmen Borchard of Benkelman, Kent Jones of Cozad and Jennifer Jones of Stratton. Great-grandparents are Ed and Peggy Borchard of North Platte. Harold and Pam Potthoff of Trenton, Jerry Jones of Benkelman and Shary Jones-Boon of Max.
FIONA VAEDA COAY GOSNELL
Jamaica Riley and Shane Gosnell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Fiona Vaeda Coay, born June 6, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Kate Gosnell of North Platte, Kay Bratten of Plattsmouth Hershel and Teri Riley of North Platte.
KAYDENN KURT MERRITT
William and Tiffany Merritt of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kaydenn Kurt, born June 15, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Dana and Phillip Merritt of Austin, Texas, and Brenda and Thomas Dimmitt of North Platte.
JADE MARIE MCMAHON
Carmen and Daniel McMahon of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Jade Marie, born June 15, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Lloyd and Loye Wolfe of Miller, Steve and Gloria Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Leo and Donna McMahon of Dubuque, Iowa.
CALVIN JAMES LAMOUREAUX
William Lamoureaux and Torie Thornton of Valentine are the parents of a son, Calvin James, born June 14, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Joyce Thornton and the late Kevin Thornton of Valentine and Regina Lamoureaux of Valentine.
SORIN MARTINEZ WIEGAND
Matthew Wiegand and Olivia Redhouse of North Platte are the parents of a son, Sorin Martinez, born June 12, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Joy and Mike Wiegand and Ortencia and Marty Redhouse, all of North Platte.
HEATON TREVOR EUGENE DOWSE
Logan and McKenzie Dowse of Curtis are the parents of a son, Heaton Trevor Eugene, born June 11, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Lynn and Tina Pyzer of North Platte and Jeanne Ducker and Carrie Schwaderer, both of Loup City.
KARTER ALLEN FRANK
Dustin and Victoria Frank of Valentine are the parents of a son, Karter Allen, born June 12, 2021, weighing 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Cyrus and Rebecca Wolfenden and Devin and Tracey Frank. Great-grandparents are Larry and Carol Wunschel, Kay Wolfenden and Darrell and Jerilynn Schmid.
WESTIN JAMES FARR
Wiley and Kim Farr of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Westin James, born June 11, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Stann Hartzog of Jennings, Kansas, Karla Bartruff of Gothenburg and Craig and Roma Bartruff of Lebanon.
MISSION UELL MCINTOSH
Steven and Nichole McIntosh of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mission Uell, born June 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Francis McIntosh of North Platte, Shellie Morris of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Harry Woodward of North Platte.
BOEDEE BENNET KIMBALL
Amber Fay and Thomas Kimball of North Platte are the parents of a son, Boedee Bennet, born June 11, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Virginia Fay of North Platte, Mike Fay of Springfield, Missouri, Tom Kimball and Sue Cook, of Grant and Scott and Aurora Higdon of Parker, Colorado.
