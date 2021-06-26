Birth announcements, June 26

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
PIPER ELAINE TULLIS
Bryce and Sarah Tullis of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Piper Elaine, born June 23, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Chris Dillenburg and Misty Dillenburg of North Platte, Tricia Tullis of Gardner, Kansas, and Chad Tullis of Hayes, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Ed and Christina Rangel, Rick and Mona Clark, Susan Blue and Rod and Cory Dillenburg, all of North Platte, Ed and Holly Tullis of Arnold, Elaine Sherwood of Foster, Oklahoma, and David and Linda Simmons of Lindsay, Oklahoma.
CHARLIE OTTO LOWTHER
Alex and Kenzie Lowther of Hershey are the parents of a son, Charlie Otto, born June 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Matt and Cheryl Witt of Flagler, Colorado, and LeAnn Lowther of Seward.
JOASH BROOKS PEASTER
Steven and Eva Peaster of Madrid are the parents of a son, Joash Brooks, born June 21, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Emery and Helen Koehn of Sublette, Kansas, and Bruce and Gloria Peaster of Madrid.
ONYX ZAID NASH
Dennis Nash Jr. and Katie Montange of North Platte are the parents of a son, Onyz Zaid, born June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Judy Wally of North Platte and Paul Montange of Plattsmouth.
MAGGIE ELIZABETH HAMPTON
Spencer and Tiffany Hampton of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Maggie Elizabeth, born June 20, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Nick and Denise Reed of Sutherland, Kenny McConnell of Sutherland, Kim Hampton of Ogallala and Tom Hampton of Ogallala.
HUXLEE ELIZABETH KELLEY
Tim and Mary Beth Kelley of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Huxlee Elizabeth, born June 18, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are John and Bette Kleidosty and Doug and Theresa Kelley, all of North Platte.
NORA JAMES HOLECHEK
Ryan and Elizabeth Holechek of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Nora James. Grandparents are Rose and the late Richard Holechek and the late Sally Crandell. Siblings include Landon Holechek and Macsen Holechek.
HARPER JANE RIEDEL
Dalton and Mariah Riedel of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Harper Jane, born June 18, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jody and Marcia Strasburg of Arnold, Mark Riedel of Oshkosh and Stacey Winn of Hastings.
RYLAN MARIE MAASSEN
Jordan Maassen and Megan Maassen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rylan Marie, born June 17, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Paige Maassen of Hershey and Gary and Terese Brown of Waverly.
LILITH MARIE-ANN JACOBSEN
Deannea Riedel and Justin Jacobsen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lilith Marie-Ann, born June 16, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Steve Woodard of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Lindsey Jacobsen of North Platte.
MALCOLM PAUL HIATT
Jordan and Tara Hiatt of North Platte are the parents of a son, Malcolm Paul, born June 17, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Cathy and Gilbert Hiatt of North Platte and Karolyn and Mitch Fletcher of Maxwell.
