Birth announcements, June 26

MAGGIE ELIZABETH HAMPTON

Spencer and Tiffany Hampton of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Maggie Elizabeth, born June 20, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Nick and Denise Reed of Sutherland, Kenny McConnell of Sutherland, Kim Hampton of Ogallala and Tom Hampton of Ogallala.

HUXLEE ELIZABETH KELLEY

Tim and Mary Beth Kelley of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Huxlee Elizabeth, born June 18, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are John and Bette Kleidosty and Doug and Theresa Kelley, all of North Platte.

NORA JAMES HOLECHEK

Ryan and Elizabeth Holechek of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Nora James. Grandparents are Rose and the late Richard Holechek and the late Sally Crandell. Siblings include Landon Holechek and Macsen Holechek.

HARPER JANE RIEDEL

Dalton and Mariah Riedel of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Harper Jane, born June 18, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jody and Marcia Strasburg of Arnold, Mark Riedel of Oshkosh and Stacey Winn of Hastings.

RYLAN MARIE MAASSEN