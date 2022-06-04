Birth announcements, June 4

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

MASON DEAN DEIBLER

Anthony and Adrienne Deibler of Mullen are the parents of a son, Mason Dean, born May 26, 2022, weighing 10 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Betty Deibler of Mullen, Larry Green of Grand Island and Darryl and Lori Oakland of Gordon.

LUNA LYNN KAY HANSON

Sean Hanson and Nikkita Wolfe of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Luna Lynn Kay, born May 26, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Raymond and Darlene Hanson of North Platte.

WILDER RIGGIN STORY

Skye and Garett Story of North Platte are the parents of a son, Wilder Riggin, born May 26, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy and David Hoffman of North Platte and Janelle and John Strong of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

