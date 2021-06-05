Birth announcements, June 5

MattaLynn Stienike of Arnold is the mother of a daughter, Emerie Rose, born May 27, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Jennifer Bonnstetter and Brian White, both of Arnold.

COLTON JOHN de VILLIERS

Jonathan van Rensburg and Tonya de Villiers of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colton John, born May 14, 2021, weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Christopher van Rensburg of Hays, Kansas, Ritta van Rensburg of Bloemfontein, South Africa, and Theo and Sonja de Villers of Cape Town, South Africa.

HENDRIX WILLIAM JOHNSON

Jesse and Laura Johnson of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Hendrix William, born May 24, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Allen and Vicki Fugate of North Platte and Larry and Barb Molina of St. Louis, Brenda Sanders of Norton, Kansas, Debra Posey of Waterloo, Illinois, Bill De’Iuliis of St. Louis and Kevin Johnson of Edgar.

BRIXTYN ALLENA JOHNSON