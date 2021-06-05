Birth announcements, June 5

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
WALKER LEE PAYTON
Dustin and Courtney Payton of McCook are the parents of a son, Walker Lee, born June 1, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Brian and Mary Payton of McCook and Angie and Troy Brown of North Platte.
FRANKLIN CLARK MALSBURY
Elijah and Alena Malsbury of North Platte are the parents of a son, Franklin Clark, born May 29, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Trina Malsbury and Paul and Sara Evans, all of North Platte.
BLAKELY MARIE EATON
Emma Gartner and Carter Eaton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Blakely Marie, born May 29, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Meghan Citta of Hershey, and Travis Gartner, James Eaton and Andrea Eaton, all of North Platte.
THOMAS GARY THOMSEN
Marcus and Michelle Thomsen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Thomas Gary, born May 26, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Carol Hovey and Justine and Mike Thomsen, all of North Platte.
EMERIE ROSE STIENIKE
MattaLynn Stienike of Arnold is the mother of a daughter, Emerie Rose, born May 27, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Jennifer Bonnstetter and Brian White, both of Arnold.
COLTON JOHN de VILLIERS
Jonathan van Rensburg and Tonya de Villiers of North Platte are the parents of a son, Colton John, born May 14, 2021, weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Christopher van Rensburg of Hays, Kansas, Ritta van Rensburg of Bloemfontein, South Africa, and Theo and Sonja de Villers of Cape Town, South Africa.
HENDRIX WILLIAM JOHNSON
Jesse and Laura Johnson of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Hendrix William, born May 24, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Allen and Vicki Fugate of North Platte and Larry and Barb Molina of St. Louis, Brenda Sanders of Norton, Kansas, Debra Posey of Waterloo, Illinois, Bill De’Iuliis of St. Louis and Kevin Johnson of Edgar.
BRIXTYN ALLENA JOHNSON
Jesse and Laura Johnson of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Brixtyn Allena, born May 24, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Allen and Vicki Fugate of North Platte and Larry and Barb Molina of St. Louis, Brenda Sanders of Norton, Kansas, Debra Posey of Waterloo, Illinois, Bill De’Iuliis of St. Louis and Kevin Johnson of Edgar.
