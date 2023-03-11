GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

KYNZLEIGH LYNNE LITTLE

Bryon Little II and Kayla Thagard of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kynzleigh Lynne, born March 7, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Dianna and Gene Mattox of North Platte, Patricia and Joe Medrano of North Platte and Bryon Little I of Lincoln.

LENNYN REESE KALKOWSKI

Courtney and Karson Kalkowski of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lennyn Reese, born March 7, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Niki and Jon Ruda of North Platte, Terry Shold of North Platte and Kelly Kalkowski of Ogallala.

ASPEN BRIELLE ARENSDORF

Levi Arensdorf and Kaytlyn Lutz of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Aspen Brielle, born March 6, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dale D. and Peg Arensdorf of Tryon and Paul and Laurie Lutz of Sutherland.

AARON RAY FRANKLIN

Caleb and Julia Franklin of Arnold are the parents of a son, Aaron Ray, born March 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Frank and Sue Hauser of Arnold, Fred Franklin of Omaha and Shelly Storie of Lincoln.

ATLEY ANN JAMERMAN

Aaron and Brandy Jamerman of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Atley Ann, born March 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Kendra Jamerman of Douglas, Wyoming, and Ray and Kim Brown of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Clark and Dorothy Brown.

STELLA MAE ROSS

Justin and Jincy Ross of Callaway are the parents of a daughter, Stella Mae, born March 1, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Daniel and Shirley Osborn of Mullen and Vaughn and Stephanie Ross of Callaway. Great-grandmother is Vivian Ross of Callaway.

RIPLEY DAVID FINCHEM

Leon and Anne Finchem of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ripley David, born March 2, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Liz Berglund of North Platte and Lee Finchem of Hastings, Iowa.

RITA KATHERINE PIEPER

Justin and Hanna Pieper of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rita Katherine, born March 2, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kurt and Jeanne Pieper of North Platte and Ken and Teresa Bjornstad of North Platte.

