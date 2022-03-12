Birth announcements, March 12

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

CREED DANIEL BORDEN

Christopher and Sarah Borden of North Platte are the parents of a son, Creed Daniel, born March 5, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Casey and Lori Meyer of Maxwell and Denise Parnell and John Borden of North Platte.

KORA ALEXIS WIEZOREK-WEIGEL

Kylee Wiezorek and Elliott Weigel of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kora Alexis, born March 2, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Nichole Weitzel and Mark Wiezorek, both of North Platte.

BETHANY MARIE PEIFFER

Jonathan and Courtney Peiffer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Bethany Marie, born March 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Michelle Pieper of Lincoln and Jeff and Mary Beth Peiffer of Conroe, Texas. Great-grandparents are Kay and Lyle McClellen of North Platte and Mary Pieper of North Platte.

MAGDALENA MAE KOZA

Victoria Caudillo and Zach Koza of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Magdalena Mae, born March 2, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are J.J. and Jennifer Caudillo of North Platte, Dave Koza of Waverly and Jackie Koza of Denver.

BRYNLEE ELIZABETH BRADY

Clayton Brady and Karlie Scott of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Brynlee Elizabeth, born March 2, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Andy and Candace Scott, Pamela Elliott and Robert Brady.

North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City. Missouri

Owen Joseph Henry Clough

Charmel (Brown) and Dan Clough of Kansas City, Missouri, are the parents of a son, Owen Joseph Henry, born Feb. 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kent and Robin Brown of North Platte and Dave and Nancy Clough of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Gary Cline and the late Jeanette Cline and Don Brown and the late Neoma Brown, all of North Platte, the late Wayland and Helen Hull formally of Decatur, Alabama, and Alice Clough and the late Richard Clough of Omaha. Owen joins sisters Adelaide, Emilia and Roselyn.

