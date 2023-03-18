GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
RIDGE ROYAL SCHILKE
Dale and Alexandria Schilke of Imperial are the parents of a son, Ridge Royal, born March 13, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Deborah Schilke of Imperial and Tim and Lori Rettele of Benkelman.
ZAYLAH MARAE SONGSTER
Jesse Songster and Mandy Nolda of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zaylah MaRae, born March 15, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Dolores Nolda and James and LuAnne Songster, all of North Platte.
KAYLEE WREN WAHL
Breck and Sara Wahl of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kaylee Wren, born March 14, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Sue Winslow of Kearney and Garland Wahl of Akron, Colorado.
SAMUEL JETHRO FELTON
Tyler and Gemma Felton of North Platte are the parents of a son, Samuel Jethro, born March 11, 2023, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Boyd and Lovel Pratt of Friday Harbor, Washington; Teresa Felton of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Sally Dunn of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
NELEIGH GRACE WERKMEISTER
Marc and Jessica Werkmeister of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Neleigh Grace, born March 8, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jack and Cindy Spors of Minden and Jo and Alvin Werkmeister of Maywood.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.