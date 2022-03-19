Birth announcements, March 19

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

TEEGAN JOANNE SUTTON

Kendra Bihlmaier and Ryan Sutton of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Teegan Joanne, born March 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jaide and Melanie Sutton of North Platte, Krystal and Greg Butacan of Norfolk and Lisa Jurjens of Farnam. Great-grandparents are Larry Jurjens of Farnam, Gary and Sandra Sutton of Columbus and Janice and Robert Bruce of Columbus. Teegan comes home to sisters, Brenley, Addalynn, Chloie and Riley.

LENA SUE ACKERMAN

Mason and Holly Ackerman of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Lena Sue, born March 11, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Polly Ackerman of Gothenburg and Jon and Tara Hudson of Gothenburg. Great-grandparents are Jim and Dee Hudson of Cozad, Jim and Lonnie Harrahill of Omaha, John and Sue Russell of Ashland and Cecile Ackerman of Gothenburg. Lena comes home to one brother, Brayton Lane Collins.

