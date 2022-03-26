Birth announcements, March 26

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

SIENNAH ISABELLA GARCIA

Brendon Garcia and Jennifer Goodwin of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Siennah Isabella, born March 24, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Louisa and Nestor Garcia of Ogallala, David Rowe of North Platte and Carol Goodwin of Sidney.

LEON DAVID BUCK

Jaslynn Schild and Samuel Buck of North Platte are the parents of a son, Leon David, born March 17, 2022, weighing 9 ponds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Tina Branam of North Platte, Kathleen Buck of North Platte, Mark Schild of Eaton, Colorado, and David Saunders of Broken Bow.

GRACIE ANN BROWN

Pammela Derio and Dylan Brown of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gracie Ann, born March 17, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Pam Brown of Brady, Francisco Derio of North Platte, and Maria and Esequiel Garcia of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

CHARLOTTE KAYANN GUMAER

Logan and Christian Gumaer of Big Springs are the parents of a daugher, Charlotte KayAnn, born March 16, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Paula Netherton of Greenland, Arkansas, Jon Gumaer of McCook, and the late Lorri Rust Gumaer and Troy Netherton.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.