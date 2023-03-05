GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ZEPPELIN MATTHEW HERRADA

Jonathan Herrada and Emily Lamphear of North Platte are the parents of a son, Zeppelin Matthew, born March 1, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Angila Haro and Brent Gibson and Mark and Jessica Lamphear.

BAYLOR MAE ELDER

Matt and Motika Elder of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Baylor Mae, born Feb. 27, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Kim and Betsy Elder of Paxton and Randy and Linda Laubner of Hershey. Baylor has two siblings, Beckett and Blakely.

JOSELYN KATE GODFREY

Joseph and Lindsey Godfrey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Joselyn Kate, born Feb. 24, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Jeffrey and LeAnn Taylor of North Platte and Craig and Kathy Godfrey of North Platte.

LILLIAN KATE SCHAEFFER

Todd and Addie Schaeffer of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Lillian Kate, born Feb. 23, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Sally Schaeffer of Stapleton and Jane and Doug Robison of Alma.

KOE LELAND BROWN Logan and Kelsey Brown of Hershey are the parents of a son, Koe Leland, born Feb. 23, 2023, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Mike and Kerry Sides of North Platte and Eric and Jackie Brown of Hershey.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

BOWE ALEXANDER KOBE JORGENSON

Alex and Kim Jorgenson of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Bowe Alexander Kobe, born Feb. 26, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Robert and Jill Jorgenson and Jeff Whiting and Roxanne Converse-Whiting. Great-grandparents are Gary and Janice Jorgenson, Jim and Janice Gonzales, Dallas and Lucille Whiting, Gloria Mackey and the late Dan Converse.

