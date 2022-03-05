Birth announcements, March 5

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BRAELYN MARIE CAHILL

Cody and Bethany Cahill of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Braelyn Marie, born Feb. 28, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are David and Barb Chamberlin, Steven and Elizabeth Cahill, and John and Deanna Somers, all of North Platte.

BENTLEY JAMES JOHNSON

Trevor and Alicia Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Bentley James, born Feb. 25, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Holly and Casey Trego, Steven and Tracy Johnson, Jose and Camie Tovar and the late Alaina Sandoval.

KAYDEN JOSEPH ENGER-TOLLE

Cortney Enger and Brandon Tolle of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kayden Joseph, born Feb. 24, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Tammy and Brad Betts of North Platte, Deb Hill of North Platte, Richard Tolle of Maxwell and the late Joseph Enger.

LILIANNA QUINN MERRITT

Daniela Fernandez and Donald Merritt of Grant are the parents of a daughter, Lilianna Quinn, born Feb. 24, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.