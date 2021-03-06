Birth announcements, March 7

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CREW COLLINS OSBORNE
Kyle and Christina Osborne of North Platte are the parents of a son, Crew Collins, born March 3, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Dale and Joy Osborne, Lane Black and Scott and Missy Couse, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Doug and Kathy Wenz, Bob and Elaine Black, all of North Platte.
FIONA KATHLEEN BACON
Kalub and Celianne Bacon of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Fiona Kathleen, born Feb. 23, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Edward Bacon of Valentine and Jerry and Kathleen Fullerton of Cody.
DECLAN RICHMOND LEE AND ADELYN RAE LEE
Tyler and Courtney Lee of Brownlee are the parents of twins born Feb. 25, 2021, a boy, Declan Richmond, weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and a girl, Adelyn Rae, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Tammi Jameson of Thedford and John and Darci Lee of Brownlee.
BRYNN MARIE SMITH
Shane and Kortnei Smith of Wellfleet are the parents of a daughter, Brynn Marie, born Feb. 26, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Michael and Denise Hoeft and Michael and Pamela Smith, all of North Platte.
ISABELLA ELLIS SCHULTE
Robert and Emily Schulte of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Isabella Ellis, born March 1, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Robert and Lisa Burge of North Platte and Clyde and Marian Schulte of Wichita, Kansas.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.