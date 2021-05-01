Birth announcements, May 1

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CADEN JAY CRAWFORD
Darrell and Makayla (Lee) Crawford of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Caden Jay, born April 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jay and Dana Lee of Madrid and Bryon and LeaAnn Crawford of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Dale and Sharon Burge of Madrid, John Lee of Madrid and Larry and Ann Grimit of Omaha. He comes home to one brother, Lawson, 2.
AMELIA KATHERINE PARISH
Philip and Lorena Parish of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Katherine, born April 26, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are James and Lisa Parish of North Platte and Sean and Martha Barella of Broomfield, Colorado.
MATTEO JACE MILTON
Kyle and Haley Milton of North Platte are the parents of a son, Matteo Jace, born April 26, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Russ and Mardi Milton of Cody and Jay and Myndi Gunnink of Valentine.
VANESSA LEE DVORAK
Brianna and Daniel Dvorak of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Vanessa Lee, born April 24, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Aleta and Mike Cadena of Cambridge and Michelle and Jake Dvorak of Atkinson.
JASE RYAN GRAUERHOLZ
Josh and Chelsea Grauerholz of Wallace are the parents of a son, Jase Ryan, born April 25, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Cherie and Gavin McClintock of Elsie and Rick and Cathy Grauerholz of Hershey.
XAVIER MICHAEL HILL
Makenna Allen and Brandon Hill of North Platte are the parents of a son, Xavier Michael, born April 21, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Jenna Whitson of North Platte, Dawn Hill of Hershey, Adam McCracken of Kearney and Jeremy Hill of North Platte.
AUGUST BROWN KOEHN
Tyson and Mia Koehn of Madrid are the parents of a son, August Brown, born April 27, 2021, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Mary Schumacher of Madrid, Terry and Deb Koehn of Imperial and the late Marsten Doolittle of North Platte.
HAVOC TANNER LEMBURG
Joseph and Charley Lemburg of North Platte are the parents of a son, Havoc Tanner, born April 28, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Rebecca and Terry Scott and Tamara Cover.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.