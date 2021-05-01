Birth announcements, May 1

JASE RYAN GRAUERHOLZ

Josh and Chelsea Grauerholz of Wallace are the parents of a son, Jase Ryan, born April 25, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Cherie and Gavin McClintock of Elsie and Rick and Cathy Grauerholz of Hershey.

XAVIER MICHAEL HILL

Makenna Allen and Brandon Hill of North Platte are the parents of a son, Xavier Michael, born April 21, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Jenna Whitson of North Platte, Dawn Hill of Hershey, Adam McCracken of Kearney and Jeremy Hill of North Platte.

AUGUST BROWN KOEHN

Tyson and Mia Koehn of Madrid are the parents of a son, August Brown, born April 27, 2021, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Mary Schumacher of Madrid, Terry and Deb Koehn of Imperial and the late Marsten Doolittle of North Platte.

HAVOC TANNER LEMBURG

Joseph and Charley Lemburg of North Platte are the parents of a son, Havoc Tanner, born April 28, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Rebecca and Terry Scott and Tamara Cover.

