GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BENSON MORRIS GREEN
Matthew and Catie Green of Julesburg, Colorado, are the parents of a son, Benson Morris, born May 10, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sharon Green of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Patricia Appelfeller of Lyons, Colorado, and Mark Appelfeller of Louisville, Colorado.
STELLA JO ROSHONE
Wade and Bobbie Roshone of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Stella Jo, born May 10, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Albert and Maggie Pennington of Fremont, Missouri, and Daniel and Ellen Roshone of Valentine.
HUNTLEIGH ANN HERBST
Justin Herbst and Samantha Rynearson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Huntleigh Ann, born May 8, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Jackie Herbst and Stephen and Judy Rynearson.
ADALYNN MAE ADLEY
Kyla Maas and James Adley of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Adalynn Mae, born May 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are John and Lezlie Maas of Orleans and Jim and Mary Adley of Embden, Maine.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.