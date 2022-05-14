Birth announcements, May 14

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

PAXTON LOWELL PYZER

Bekka White and Jake Pyzer of Curtis are the parents of a son, Paxton Lowell, born May 10, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Melissa White of North Platte, Judy Pyzer of North Platte and the late Butch Pyzer.

MACEY GRACE GUTHERLESS

Jesse and Jennifer Gutherless of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Macey Grace, born May 9, 2022, weighing 10 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Scot and Karen Gutherless of Brady and Wayne and Ginger Sowle of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Barbara Gutherless of Brady and Faye Sowle of North Platte.

KADE CHRISTOPHER MADSEN

Jacob and Casey Madsen of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Kade Christopher, born May 9, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mitzi and Dan Carter of Elm Creek, Sally McElroy of Bennington, Randy Madsen of Kearney, Bonnie Carter of Gothenburg and Darwin Glinsmann.

ZANDER ERNEST CROSS

Colton and Katie Cross of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Zander Ernest, born May 9, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Harry and Anita Cross of Oshkosh and Ed and Cheri Geitz of Iowa Falls, Iowa.

CATHERINE ANNALYNN RAE NICHOLS

George and Alishia Nichols of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Catherine AnnaLynn Rae, born May 6, 2022, weighing 10 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparent is Cheryl Nichols of North Platte.

CLOVER RAINE BANNING

Macardi Banning and Rene Hernandez-Beltran Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Clover Raine, born May 5, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Mary Catherine Banning of North Platte and Destiny and Ivan Dominguez-Martinez of North Platte.

RAINLYNN MOON HALLMAN

Tanner Hallman and Shaely Dircksen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rainlynn Moon, born May 4, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Travis and Heather Dircksen of North Platte and Shellie Lieb of Gibbon. Great-grandparents are Randy and Anita Swanson of North Platte, Sherry Dircksen of North Platte, Rose Kohler of Broken Bow and Aletha Howell of Broken Bow.

DELILAH-JO LEE BAKER

Christopher and Sabrina Baker of Palisade are the parents of a daughter, Delilah-Jo Lee, born May 2, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Ivan and Brenda Shill of Gothenburg and Sharlene Baker of Commerce City, Colorado.

PEYTON LEIGH ROBERTSON

Kelvin and Katy Robertson of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Peyton Leigh, born April 29, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Jackie Robertson of Ogallala and Rick and Becky Dawson of Ogallala.

DALLIS MORGAN BAKER

Abbigail McNew-Baker of North Platte is the mother of a son, Dallis Morgan, born April 29, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, Grandparents are Sara and Kyle Baker of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Terry and Nancy McNew of North Platte and Pat and Joe Snyder of Perry, Iowa.

WYATT JAMES COLLINS

Mackayla Wright and Justin T. Collins of McCook are the parents of a son, Wyatt James, born April 27, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are James and Renee Wright of Indianola and Justin S. Collins of Bucklin, Kansas.

ISLA FAYE FLOOD

Skyler Flood and Chandler Sharp of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Isla Faye, born April 28, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Charlene and Charles Swalberg of North Platte and Todd and Melinda Sharp of North Platte.

NICO CLARK GREENWOOD

Rachael and Adam Greenwood of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Nico Clark, born April 27, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Bobbi Smidt of North Platte and Jana Greenwood of North Platte.

WILLOW LEANN BENELL

Brett and Molly Benell of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Willow, LeAnn, born April 27, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Steve Benell of Stapleton, Donna Benell of Maywood and Gerald Hannon of Farnam.

SHAYLYNN ARIANA TREJO

Paula Torres and George Trejo of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Shaylynn Ariana, born April 28, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Rochelle Torres of North Platte and Virginia Thompson of Sutherland.

