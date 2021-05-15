Birth Announcements, May 15

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

GIANNA JOLENE NICHOLS

Kyle and Sarah Nichols of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gianna Jolene, born May 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Charlie and Becky Perkins of Omaha, Jerry and Lori Nichols of North Platte, Kim Whitaker of North Platte and Mike Weesner of North Platte.

ZINLEY GENEVA BECK

Echo Welton and Richard Beck of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zinley Geneva, born May 10, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents area Katy Eaton Bowers of North Platte, Brad and Tina Welton of Burwell, Kathy Beck of North Platte and Rick Cooper of North Platte.

ENSLIE EVELYN KNOPICK

Paul and Savannah Knopick of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Enslie Evelyn, born May 9, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Troy and Kessy Heinzle of North Platte, Paul and Becky Knopick of Columbus and Sharon and Mark Diersen of Leigh.

BRIGGS MAVERICK VAN VELSON