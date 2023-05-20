GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
OAKLYNN LOUANN BLACKMAN
Luke Blackman and Shaylynn McConville of Palisade are the parents of a daughter, Oaklynn LouAnn, born May 17, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Jared and Missy Blackman of Palisade, Shelley Blow of Hemingford and Dustin McConville of Hemingford.
ASPYN LEE-RAEI HIEBNER
Zachary Hiebner and Megan Myers of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Aspyn Lee-Raei, born May 13, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Brandon and Monique Myers of North Platte and Royce and Brenda Hiebner of Gothenburg.
BENJAMIN TUCKER MANN
Skylar Stethem and Aiden Mann of North Platte are the parents of son, Benjamin Tucker, born May 14, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are John and Sarah Winchell and Stacy and Casey Stethem, all of North Platte, and Charles Mann of Lincoln.
JORA JANE BALL
Autumn and Ryan Ball of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Jora Jane, born May 15, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Byron and Deb Alberts of Palisade and Dave and Sheryl Ball of North Platte.
LAINEY JO THOMPSON
Shelby and Tylan Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Jo, born May 15, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Wendy and Mark Thompson and Lori and Dave Webster of North Platte.
WAYLON WELLS ARENSDORF
Duell and Hali Arensdorf of Tryon are the parents of a son, Waylon Wells, born May 17, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Dale and Peg Arensdorf of Tryon, Jamie Davis of Ainsworth and B.J. and Jessica Wilson of North Platte.
MARIO REY RAMOS
Marlin Ramos and Mindi Schiley of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mario Rey, born May 15, 2023, weighing 10 pounds, 1 ounce.
