Birth announcements, May 21

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ROGEN JAMES SHELTON

Derick and Shandell Shelton of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Rogen James, born May 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Fred and Theresa Shelton of North Platte and Mike and Barb Gunther of Arnold. Great-grandparents are Leo and Elizabeth Colson of North Platte and Dell and Cheryl Cerny of Arnold.

LUCAS CARL WAHRMAN

Clint and Catlyn Wahrman of Atwood, Kansas, are the parents of a son, Lucas Carl, born May 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Lisa Burchell of Sebastopol, California, Lesanne Burchell of Genoa, Ohio, and Marlin Wahrman of Atwood.

ELIAS JAY DAVIS

Devon and Crystal Davis of McCook are the parents of a son, Elias Jay, born May 15, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kandie McCauley of McCook, Mirian Cabrera of McCook and Ismael Torres of New York.

TALIA MAE EWERT

Spencer and Kayla Ewert of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Talia Mae, born May 18, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jeremy and Gail Ewert of Ogallala and Michelle and Dennis Cooney of Des Moines, Iowa.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

BRYSON JAMOHN REED

Lamar Reed and Brookelynn Bokoskie of North Platte are the parents of a son, Bryson Jamohn, born April 26, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Joyce Reed and James Gilyard, both of of Saginaw, Michigan, and John and Marian Bokoskie. Bryson comes home to three siblings, Ashton, Laniyah and Mariah.

CHI HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN, KEARNEY

JAMES MICHAEL PANDORF

Emily and David Pandorf of Callaway are the parents of a son, James Michael, born May 9, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Mary Wyatt of North Platte and Mike and Joann Pandorf of Callaway. Great-grandparents are Mary Pieper of North Platte and Mary Jane Pandorf of Callaway.

