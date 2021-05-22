Birth announcements, May 22

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
URIEL DEAN EGGERS
Michael and Brittany Eggers of North Platte are the parents of a son, Uriel Dean, born May 6, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Destiny (Ivan) Dominguez Martinez, Cora (Jim) Fox, Mary Ann (Bruce) Eggers and Walt Tomlinson.
KALEB MYKEL MILLER
Mykel and McKenzie Miller of Hershey are the parents of a son, Kaleb Mykel, born May 5, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Scott Mustion and Terry Beckius of North Platte, Dave Miller of Omaha and Karyn Lynch of Blair.
ELLIE GERALDINE RAKER
Dustin and Rachel Raker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Ellie Geraldine, born May 7, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Paul and Heidi Cochran of Malcolm, Larry Raker of Broken Bow, Terry Wozniak of Bridgeport and Connie and Coleman Demary of Sidney, Montana.
BRYAN EAST, LINCOLN
LUKAS EMERSON JAEGER
Jordan and Katie Jaeger of Lincoln are the parents of a son, Lukas Emerson Jaeger, born April 4, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 20 inches in length. Grandparents are Brian and Rebecca Hergenrader of North Platte and Brad and Melodi Jaeger of Winside. Great-grandparents are Bonnie Manion of Longmont, Colorado, and Don Westerhaus of Norfolk.
