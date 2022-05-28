Birth announcements, May 28

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

GIDEON ISAIAH DEMORET

David and Miah Demoret of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Gideon Isaiah, born May 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Jason and Kim Hamilton of Brady and Chris and Wendy Demoret of Gothenburg.

WAYLON CALL FRANZEN

Tyson Franzen and Aubrey Halligan of North Platte of North Platte are the parents of a son, Waylon Call, born May 20, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

WILLOW LEE DALLAS

Chad and Danielle Dallas of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Willow Lee, born May 19, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Maryellen Ferch and Alvin Shopher, both of North Platte, and Natilee and Anthony Dixon of Myrtle Point, Oregon.

GEORGE STEPHEN PEDERSON

Matt and Lindsey Pederson of North Platte are the parents of a son, George Stephen, born May 19, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Dave Pederson of North Platte, Beth Forney of Alliance, Steve Mikkelsen of Omaha and Stephanie Meyers of Omaha.

ARIA EVERLY NICHOLE KIRBEY

Mary Smith and Jakeb Kirbey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Aria Everly Nichole, born May 19, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Amber and Bryan Smith, Hazel and Daniel Perez and Jake Kirbey, all of North Platte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.