Birth announcements, May 29

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
GENTRY JOHN MARTIN
Charlie and Chelsey Martin of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Gentry John, born May 24, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Teri and Mike Schroer of North Platte, M.L. Martin of North Platte and Jason and Gloria Anderson of North Platte.
DEZLYN FAITH STEARLEY
Darin and Cassie Stearley of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Dezlyn Faith, born May 25, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Esther Stearley of North Platte and Bill and Roxanne Kubes of North Platte.
PIPER KATE BOESER
Luke and Tara Boesser of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Piper Kate, born May 21, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Dean and Christee Haney of Hyannis, Vern and Janet Boeser of Stapleton. Great-grandparents are Eula Boeser of Stapleton, Sharlene Haney of Hyannis and Steve and Ginger Fouse of Hyannis.
CORBIN LEE WURST
Jason and Haley Wurst of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Corbin Lee, born May 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Canda Montgomery of Cozad, Dave Wurst of Cozad and Nancy Wurst of Wilber.
CALLIE RAE JENSEN
Jason and Joana Jensen of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Callie Rae, born May 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
KAYLEE NICOLE SEVIER
Chelsea Worth and Tim Sevier of Arnold are the parents of a daughter, Kaylee Nicole, born May 18, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Darla and Darrin Morris of North Platte and Tom Sevier of Seneca.
COLE RICHARD DEWITT
Megan Hynes and Jason DeWitt of North Platte are the parents of a son, Cole Richard, born May 17, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
ZAYDEN LYLE CONVERSE
Justin and Jynai Converse of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Zayden Lyle, born May 17, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, Grandparents are John and Linda Zimmerman of Gothenburg and David and Shelly Converse of Lexington.
KENNETH LERAY GOODENOW IV
Allison and Kenneth Goodenow of Arnold are the parents of a son, Kenneth LeRay IV, born May 14, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Kenneth and Patty Goodenow, Doug and Paula DeLaune and Timothy and Janet Rosentrater, all of the Arnold and Callaway area.
ADDISON NICOLE STERUP
Adam and Jordan Sterup of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Addison Nicole, born May 13, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Vic and Becky Sterup of North Platte and John and Veronica Pflepsen of Columbus.
NATALIE ANN SCHLUNTZ
Dustin and Jenna Schluntz of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Ann, born May 13, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Alan and Maureen Perlinger of North Platte, Todd and Lisa Storz of Kearney and Christian and Melissa Schluntz of Huntley.
BAILEE ELIZABETH GROBBELAAR
David and Katie Grobbelaar of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Bailee Elizabeth, born May 12, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Thomas and Candice Smitherman of Valley Grande, Alabama, Magda Vos of South Africa and David Matthys Grobbelaar of South Africa.