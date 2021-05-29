Birth announcements, May 29

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

GENTRY JOHN MARTIN

Charlie and Chelsey Martin of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Gentry John, born May 24, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Teri and Mike Schroer of North Platte, M.L. Martin of North Platte and Jason and Gloria Anderson of North Platte.

DEZLYN FAITH STEARLEY

Darin and Cassie Stearley of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Dezlyn Faith, born May 25, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Esther Stearley of North Platte and Bill and Roxanne Kubes of North Platte.

PIPER KATE BOESER

Luke and Tara Boesser of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Piper Kate, born May 21, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Dean and Christee Haney of Hyannis, Vern and Janet Boeser of Stapleton. Great-grandparents are Eula Boeser of Stapleton, Sharlene Haney of Hyannis and Steve and Ginger Fouse of Hyannis.

CORBIN LEE WURST