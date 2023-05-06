Angel Hinojosa and Shanel Barnard of Wauneta are the parents of a son, Leonidas Dean, born May 2, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Eric Barnard of Champion, Tina Barnard of Wauneta, Maria B. Hinojosa of Imperial and David Jameson of Fort Collins, Colorado.

