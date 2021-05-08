Birth Announcements, May 8

CYRUS CHASE SCHROEDER

Tommy and Megan Schroeder of Wellfleet are the parents of a son, Cyrus Chase, born May 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Marty and Trisha Romshek of Bellwood, Nancy and Galen Krenk of David City and Jon and Becky Schroeder of Curtis.

GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL-KEARNEY

LENNON LEIGH JAYMES LYDIC

Bob and Lindsey Lydic of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Lennon Leigh Jaymes, born April 24, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Joyce Lydic of Brady and Bruce and Johnadean Petersen of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Verla Bohac of Kimball and Betty Petersen of Battle Creek, Iowa. She comes home to a brother, Gunner, and a sister, Tenley.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.