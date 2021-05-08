Birth Announcements, May 8

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
WAKELY ANN BRADLEY
Blayne Bradley and Kadin McFadden of Dunning are the parents of a daughter, Wakely Ann, born May 3, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Corey and Julie McFadden of Elsmere and Justin and Tracy Bradley of Brewster.
KAMDYN RANDY DIRCKSEN
Mia Petersen and Richard Dircksen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kamdyn Randy, born May 3, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Amanda and Steven Petersen of North Platte and Michelle and Tanner Dircksen of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Sandy Kerns of North Platte, Sherry Dircksen of North Platte and Richard and Viola Petersen of Hershey.
RIGGS ANTHONY BAILEY
Ryan and Ashley Bailey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Riggs Anthony, born May 4, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, Grandparents are Rod and Nancy Bailey of Maxwell and Russ and Mardi Milton of Cody.
ELLIANA MORALES VARGAS
Adriana E. Vargas and Rafael Morales of Imperial are the parents of a daughter, Elliana Morales, born May 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Rogelio and Adriana Vargas of Imperial and Sandra Morales of Holyoke, Colorado.
CYRUS CHASE SCHROEDER
Tommy and Megan Schroeder of Wellfleet are the parents of a son, Cyrus Chase, born May 2, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Marty and Trisha Romshek of Bellwood, Nancy and Galen Krenk of David City and Jon and Becky Schroeder of Curtis.
GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL-KEARNEY
LENNON LEIGH JAYMES LYDIC
Bob and Lindsey Lydic of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Lennon Leigh Jaymes, born April 24, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Joyce Lydic of Brady and Bruce and Johnadean Petersen of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Verla Bohac of Kimball and Betty Petersen of Battle Creek, Iowa. She comes home to a brother, Gunner, and a sister, Tenley.
