Birth announcements, Nov. 12

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
DEALIA MARIE ROBINSON
Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel.
CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER
Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents of a son, Christopher Thomas, born Nov. 7, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Devin and Tracey Frank, Susan and Wayne Paprosky and Larry and Debbie Moser.
JULIA CAROLYNN NICHOLS
Justin and Brittney Nichols of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Julia Carolynn, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Gail White of Maywood and Karen Nichols of Orchard, Texas.
KOY MICHAEL STARR
Austin and Ellie Starr of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Koy Michael, born Nov. 7, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Bobbi Starr of Stapleton and Mike and Kim Karweik of Hopkins, Michigan.
PENELOPE RAE MOON
Matthew and Dakota Moon of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Penelope Rae, born Nov. 7, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila Hintz of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mary and Charlie Moon of Gothenburg.
TATUM LEE JONES
Anne and Joshua Jones of North Platte are the parents of a son, Tatum Lee, born Nov. 5, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jennifer and Stanley Marchlewski of North Platte, Debra Pascoe of Lincoln and Randy Jones of North Platte.
JAXON LYNN DECENT
Jack and Kelsey DeCent of Hershey are the parents of a son, Jaxon Lynn, born Nov. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mona Terry of Sutherland and Vicki DeCent, Randy Terry and Chris Brown, all of Hershey.
BARRETT STETSON LEE
Tyler and Courtney Lee of Brownlee are the parents of a son, Barrett Stetson, born Nov. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Tammi Jameson of Thedford and John and Darci Lee of Brownlee.
JINX RAIN BETHKE
Jade Bethke of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Jinx Rain, born Nov. 2, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Chrystal Bethke and Daphne Sutton of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Stacey Happle of North Platte, Ray Bethke of North Platte and Barb Enfield of Ogallala.
Bryan Health, Lincoln
Sutton Marie Foote
Kolby and Shelby Foote of Lincoln are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Marie, born Nov. 3, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Deb Foote of North Platte, Don Strong of Murray and Janice Strong of Omaha. Great Grandparents are Donna Beardsley of North Platte and Ruth Foote of Yankton, South Dakota.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.