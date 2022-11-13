Birth announcements, Nov. 12

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

DEALIA MARIE ROBINSON

Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel.

CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER

Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents of a son, Christopher Thomas, born Nov. 7, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Devin and Tracey Frank, Susan and Wayne Paprosky and Larry and Debbie Moser.

JULIA CAROLYNN NICHOLS

Justin and Brittney Nichols of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Julia Carolynn, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Gail White of Maywood and Karen Nichols of Orchard, Texas.

KOY MICHAEL STARR

Austin and Ellie Starr of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Koy Michael, born Nov. 7, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Bobbi Starr of Stapleton and Mike and Kim Karweik of Hopkins, Michigan.

PENELOPE RAE MOON

Matthew and Dakota Moon of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Penelope Rae, born Nov. 7, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila Hintz of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mary and Charlie Moon of Gothenburg.

TATUM LEE JONES

Anne and Joshua Jones of North Platte are the parents of a son, Tatum Lee, born Nov. 5, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jennifer and Stanley Marchlewski of North Platte, Debra Pascoe of Lincoln and Randy Jones of North Platte.

JAXON LYNN DECENT

Jack and Kelsey DeCent of Hershey are the parents of a son, Jaxon Lynn, born Nov. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mona Terry of Sutherland and Vicki DeCent, Randy Terry and Chris Brown, all of Hershey.

BARRETT STETSON LEE

Tyler and Courtney Lee of Brownlee are the parents of a son, Barrett Stetson, born Nov. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Tammi Jameson of Thedford and John and Darci Lee of Brownlee.

JINX RAIN BETHKE

Jade Bethke of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Jinx Rain, born Nov. 2, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Chrystal Bethke and Daphne Sutton of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Stacey Happle of North Platte, Ray Bethke of North Platte and Barb Enfield of Ogallala.

Bryan Health, Lincoln

Sutton Marie Foote

Kolby and Shelby Foote of Lincoln are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Marie, born Nov. 3, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Deb Foote of North Platte, Don Strong of Murray and Janice Strong of Omaha. Great Grandparents are Donna Beardsley of North Platte and Ruth Foote of Yankton, South Dakota.