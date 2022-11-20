Birth Announcements, Nov. 19

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
MOXYN OTE PETERSEN
MeKennah and Dylan Petersen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Moxyn Ote, born Oct. 27, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Meghan Kemp, Robby Peck and Barb and Brad Petersen, all of North Platte.
ISRAEL JOHN FRANCO
Primitivo and Renee Franco of North Platte are the parents of a son, Israel John, born Nov. 10, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Elizabeth Powers, Emilia Alvez and Leo Powers, all of North Platte.
JUNIE BERT SEIMER
Jeron Seimer and Felicity Edwards of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Junie Bert, born Nov. 10, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jon Seimer of North Platte, Julie Seimer of Johnson Lake, Holly Edwards of North Platte and Benjamin Pease of Fort Collins, Colorado. Great-grandparents are Chris and Randy Edwards and Chris and Bob Nelson, all of North Platte.
BENNETT AUSTEN SIS
Austen and Emilyne Sis of McCook are the parents of a son, Bennett Austen, born Nov. 10, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Marshell and Tracey Sis of McCook and Darin and Judith Nichols of McCook.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
