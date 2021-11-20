 Skip to main content
Birth announcements, Nov. 20
Birth Announcements

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JAMES ROBERT KENNETH CHILEWSKI

James and Tia Chilewski of Cozad are the parents of a son, James Robert Kenneth, born Nov. 15, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Sonja Perry of Cozad and Karie and Doug Dawe of Burwell.

RAEDYN STORM KELLER

Mason Keller and Elizabeth Lucero of North Platte are the parents of a son, Raedyn Storm, born Nov. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Melody and Cesar Lucero of North Platte, Terri Schrock of Milford and the late Darin P. Keller.

MILES MICHAEL PYZER

Brandi Pyzer of North Platte is the mother of a son, Miles Michael, born Nov. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, Grandparents are Judy Pyzer of North Platte. Uncle is Jacob Pyzer.

CARVER RAY CORFIELD

Cody and Addy Corfield of Paxton are the parents of a son, Carver Ray, born Nov. 11, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are John and Susan Corfield of Paxton and Tim and Lori Vinton of Arthur.

LYDIA ALAINE CHILDERS

Jake and Amy Childers of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lydia Alaine, born Nov. 9, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Phil and Wendy Childers and Lyle and Karen Borcher.

PAIZLEY SKY KNIEP

Austin and Amber Kniep of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Paizley Sky, born Nov. 11, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

JAMES RUSSELL MOON

Matthew and Dakota Moon of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, James Russell, born Nov. 3, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila Hintz of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mary and Charlie Moon of Gothenburg.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

