Birth announcements, Nov. 20

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JAMES ROBERT KENNETH CHILEWSKI

James and Tia Chilewski of Cozad are the parents of a son, James Robert Kenneth, born Nov. 15, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Sonja Perry of Cozad and Karie and Doug Dawe of Burwell.

RAEDYN STORM KELLER

Mason Keller and Elizabeth Lucero of North Platte are the parents of a son, Raedyn Storm, born Nov. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Melody and Cesar Lucero of North Platte, Terri Schrock of Milford and the late Darin P. Keller.

MILES MICHAEL PYZER

Brandi Pyzer of North Platte is the mother of a son, Miles Michael, born Nov. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, Grandparents are Judy Pyzer of North Platte. Uncle is Jacob Pyzer.

CARVER RAY CORFIELD

Cody and Addy Corfield of Paxton are the parents of a son, Carver Ray, born Nov. 11, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are John and Susan Corfield of Paxton and Tim and Lori Vinton of Arthur.

LYDIA ALAINE CHILDERS