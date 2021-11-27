Birth announcements, Nov. 27

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RENASMAE LEANN DAWN ZOGG

Eva and Fred Zogg of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Renasmae LeAnn Dawn, born Nov. 22, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Amanda and Dean McConnell of Sutherland and Terry and Fred Zogg of Hershey.

CHISUM LANE MEEKS

Waylon and Anicia Meeks of Paxton are the parent of a boy, Chisum Lane, born Nov. 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Marvin and Frances Nuckolls of Dacoma, Oklahoma.

KORT JAMES STEWART

Ian and Patty Stewart of Maxwell are the parents of a son, Kort James, born Nov. 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Leona Loveless of Gothenburg, John Stewart of North Platte and Sandy Hill of Loop City.

BRODY TYLER FREDERICK

Stephanie Lynn and Tyler David Frederick of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brody Tyler, born Nov. 17, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Michele and Pete Volz of North Platte and Tracy and Chris Frederick of Hershey.

