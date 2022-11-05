Birth announcements, Nov. 5

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KAI ANTHONY ABLARD
Chris Ablard and Clarissa Debock of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kai Anthony, born Oct. 31, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Lori Williams and Anthony Williams of Hannibal, Missouri, and Alyce Ablard of Omaha.
MILO JAMES MARTINEZ
Matthew and Terra Martinez of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Milo James, born Oct. 24, 2022. Grandparents are Matt and Pennie Martinez of Sutherland and Terry and Debra Labenz of Hastings.
ROSE ANN GALLENBERG
Dalyn and Bernard Gallenberg Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rose Ann, born Oct. 27, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Nida and the late Romeo Digdigan of Dumangas, Iloilo, Philippines, and Barbara and Bernard Gallenberg of Madison, Wisconsin.
