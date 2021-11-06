Birth announcements, Nov. 6

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ELLEOISE GRACE ALBRECHT
Colton and Stacy Albrecht of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Elleoise Grace, born Oct. 25, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Leo and Coleen Chingren of North Platte and Marty and Jean Albrecht.
LILAH JO MASON
Cole and Bailey Mason of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lilah Jo, born Nov. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kent and Kim Florom of North Platte and Justin and Stacy Mason of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Harvey Florom of North Platte, Linda Dully of Lakeland, Florida, Don and Connie Slingsby of Broken Bow, Carol Mason of Lincoln and Dean and Laurie Mason of Bridgeport.
CARA ANN DIBBERN
Jacob and Caitlyn Dibbern of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Cara Ann, born Nov. 1, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Sebastian and Dawan Dibbern of Maywood and Denise Whitmore of North Platte.
ABIGAIL CADE SMITH
Andrew and Elizabeth Smith of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Abigail Cade, born Nov. 1, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Frank and Suzanne Sobol of Houston, Texas, and Rooster and Carolyn Smith of Hempstead, Texas.
BARON GREY NARANJO
Eric Naranjo and Danielle DeVoogd of North Platte are the parents of a son, Baron Grey, born Oct. 31, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Jo Naranjo of North Platte, Tammy Devoogd of Alliance and Tom DeVoogd of Alliance.
ATTICUS JOHN BROWN
John and Lin Brown of North Platte are the parents of a son, Atticus John, born Oct. 29, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Michael and Katelan Gilbert of Manti, Utah, and the late Eva Gilbert, and Deke and Brenda Milliron of Milton, Florida, and the late Robert Brown.
SAWYER RAY SWEDBERG
Brady and Rebecca Swedberg of Hershey are the parents of a son, Sawyer Ray, born Oct. 29, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Ben and Jeanne Swedberg of North Platte and Ray and Sharri Rice of Ravenna.
ELIJAH BRICE WOODWARD
Katie Pent and Daniel Woodward of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elijah Brice, born Oct. 26, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Misti Walker of Farnam and Lydia Foster of North Platte.
