Birth announcements, Nov. 6

BARON GREY NARANJO

Eric Naranjo and Danielle DeVoogd of North Platte are the parents of a son, Baron Grey, born Oct. 31, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Jo Naranjo of North Platte, Tammy Devoogd of Alliance and Tom DeVoogd of Alliance.

ATTICUS JOHN BROWN

John and Lin Brown of North Platte are the parents of a son, Atticus John, born Oct. 29, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Michael and Katelan Gilbert of Manti, Utah, and the late Eva Gilbert, and Deke and Brenda Milliron of Milton, Florida, and the late Robert Brown.

SAWYER RAY SWEDBERG

Brady and Rebecca Swedberg of Hershey are the parents of a son, Sawyer Ray, born Oct. 29, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Ben and Jeanne Swedberg of North Platte and Ray and Sharri Rice of Ravenna.

ELIJAH BRICE WOODWARD

Katie Pent and Daniel Woodward of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elijah Brice, born Oct. 26, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Misti Walker of Farnam and Lydia Foster of North Platte.

