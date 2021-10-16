Birth announcements, Oct. 16

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CALLEN MILES BEYER
Helena and C.J. Beyer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Callen Miles, born Oct. 11, 2021, weighing 10 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Irene and Randy Britt of Brady and Amy and Mitch Beyer of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Tom and Marilyn McCullough of Gothenburg, Bette Tatman of North Platte and Levaun Beyer of North Platte.
KAIDEN MICHAEL SHIRLEY
Nate and Alicia Shirley of Maywood are the parents of a son, Kaiden Michael, born Oct. 11, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Pam Brosseau of North Platte and Al and Julie Shirley of Lexington. Great-grandmother is Doris Chehey of Hastings.
RYDER KINGSLEY RAGLE
Kate Carstensen and Chance Ragle of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryder Kingsley, born Oct. 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Karen Carstensen and Danny and Michelle Ragle, all of North Platte.
KIARA AND KOLTEN KUNKEL
Ashley Pratt and Scott Kunkel of North Platte are the parents of twins, a girl, Kiara, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and a boy, Kolten, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces, born Oct. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Darrin and Darla Morris of North Platte, Debbie and Keith Kunkel of Lompoc, California, and Michael Pratt of Viola, Arkansas.
JENSON DAKARI CASTLE
John and Merrisa Castle of Curtis are the parents of a son, Jenson Dakari, born Oct. 7, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces. Grandparents are Elizabeth Pendleton, Jeff McClellen and Betty McClellen, all of Curtis.
EVANGELINE KERRI ATKINSON
Brooke Bennett and Evan Atkinson of Long Pine are the parents of a daughter, Evangeline Kerri, born Oct. 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Donna Bennett of Ogallala and Corvin and April Hinrichs of Ainsworth.
MAVERICK RAY WEISS
Chandler Erickson and Chase Weiss of North Platte are the parents of a son, Maverick Ray, born Oct. 6, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila and Troy James of North Platte, Richard Weiss of North Platte, Jeff Erickson and Dominica Huerta of North Platte, and Pamela and Jim Pishna of North Platte.
HUMBERTO DIAZ
Eligio Diaz and Ana Luisa DeLeon of Amherst, Colorado, are the parents of a son, Humberto, born Oct. 6, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
