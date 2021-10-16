Birth announcements, Oct. 16

JENSON DAKARI CASTLE

John and Merrisa Castle of Curtis are the parents of a son, Jenson Dakari, born Oct. 7, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces. Grandparents are Elizabeth Pendleton, Jeff McClellen and Betty McClellen, all of Curtis.

EVANGELINE KERRI ATKINSON

Brooke Bennett and Evan Atkinson of Long Pine are the parents of a daughter, Evangeline Kerri, born Oct. 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Donna Bennett of Ogallala and Corvin and April Hinrichs of Ainsworth.

MAVERICK RAY WEISS

Chandler Erickson and Chase Weiss of North Platte are the parents of a son, Maverick Ray, born Oct. 6, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Sheila and Troy James of North Platte, Richard Weiss of North Platte, Jeff Erickson and Dominica Huerta of North Platte, and Pamela and Jim Pishna of North Platte.

HUMBERTO DIAZ

Eligio Diaz and Ana Luisa DeLeon of Amherst, Colorado, are the parents of a son, Humberto, born Oct. 6, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

