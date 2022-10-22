Birth Announcements, Oct. 23

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

SKYLER JAMES HIETER Alisa Little and Robert Hieter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Skyler James, born Oct. 18, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Tina Little and Vivian Hieter, both of North Platte.

LAINEY RAE KELLEY

Erin Zeigler and Aaron Kelley of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Rae, born Oct. 18, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Julie and Riley Kelley and Lee Zeigler, all of North Platte.

CLYDE ARCHER LLOYD

Keith and Mary Lloyd of North Platte are the parents of a son, Clyde Archer, born Oct. 18, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Albert and Cindy Morales of San Diego, California, Mary Januszka of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mark and Molly Lloyd of Yutan. Great-grandmother is Shirley Lloyd of Omaha.

LENNIE KATHERINE THEILER

Travis and Betsy Theiler of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Lennie Katherine, born Oct. 17, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Jane McCrone of North Platte and Joe and Terry Theiler of Paxton. Great-grandparents are Duane and Dotsie Buss.

WESTON MICHAEL ELLIS

Michael and Alisha Ellis of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Weston Michael, born Oct. 17, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Chuck and Milissa Ellis, Rosa Boerder and Tony Boerder, all of Ogallala.

LUNNA GRACE LARSON

Jozlynne Dunham and Quentone Larson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lunna Grace, born Oct. 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

ALEXANDER EUGENE GALLINO

Michael and Jessica Gallino of Valentine are the parents of a son, Alexander Eugene, born Oct. 13, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Lisa Sully and Aaron Shutts of Valentine, Rex and Dottie Gallino of Valentine and Ron and Kim Potter of Meadow Grove.

KYRA ANN KINCAID

Jessica and Wesley Kincaid of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kyra Ann, born Oct. 14, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Kathy Guggenmos of North Platte and Chuck and Dawn Kincaid of North Platte.