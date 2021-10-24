Birth announcements, Oct. 24

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
AVA JEAN SAVALA
Jesse and Haley Savala of Thedford are the parents of a daughter, Ava Jean, born Oct. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Lynn and Teri Hanks of Crawford and Jason and Brandi Hancock of Hemingford.
ILLA RAE MORTENSEN
Dillon and Beccah Mortensen of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Illa Rae, born Oct. 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 72 ounces. Grandparents are Wyatt and Kelli Barnes of Brady and Allan and Kim Mortensen of Curtis.
VENNICE TOMY TRUE STEVENSON
Tessa Stevenson of Palisade is the parent of a daughter, Vennice Tomy True, born Oct. 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are James and Tammi Simpson of Palisade.
BENTLEY CARSON BLACKMAN
Luke Blackman and Shaylynn McConville of Palisade are the parents of a son, Bentley Carson, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, born Oct. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Jared and Missy Blackman of Palisade, Shelley Blow of Hemingford and Dustin McConville of Hemingford.
JULIANNA FAYE ALEXANDER
Carnetta Khya Alexander of North Platte is the parent of a daughter, Julianna Faye, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, born Oct. 20, 2021. Grandparents are Melissa Alexander and Charles Alexander of Nebraska and Gladys Stancil and Carnetta Stancil of Alabama. Great-grandmother is Lorna Alexander of North Platte.
