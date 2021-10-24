Birth announcements, Oct. 24

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

AVA JEAN SAVALA

Jesse and Haley Savala of Thedford are the parents of a daughter, Ava Jean, born Oct. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Lynn and Teri Hanks of Crawford and Jason and Brandi Hancock of Hemingford.

ILLA RAE MORTENSEN

Dillon and Beccah Mortensen of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Illa Rae, born Oct. 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 72 ounces. Grandparents are Wyatt and Kelli Barnes of Brady and Allan and Kim Mortensen of Curtis.

VENNICE TOMY TRUE STEVENSON

Tessa Stevenson of Palisade is the parent of a daughter, Vennice Tomy True, born Oct. 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are James and Tammi Simpson of Palisade.

BENTLEY CARSON BLACKMAN

Luke Blackman and Shaylynn McConville of Palisade are the parents of a son, Bentley Carson, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, born Oct. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Jared and Missy Blackman of Palisade, Shelley Blow of Hemingford and Dustin McConville of Hemingford.

JULIANNA FAYE ALEXANDER