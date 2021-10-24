 Skip to main content
Birth announcements, Oct. 24
GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

AVA JEAN SAVALA

Jesse and Haley Savala of Thedford are the parents of a daughter, Ava Jean, born Oct. 14, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Lynn and Teri Hanks of Crawford and Jason and Brandi Hancock of Hemingford.

ILLA RAE MORTENSEN

Dillon and Beccah Mortensen of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Illa Rae, born Oct. 15, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 72 ounces. Grandparents are Wyatt and Kelli Barnes of Brady and Allan and Kim Mortensen of Curtis.

VENNICE TOMY TRUE STEVENSON

Tessa Stevenson of Palisade is the parent of a daughter, Vennice Tomy True, born Oct. 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are James and Tammi Simpson of Palisade.

BENTLEY CARSON BLACKMAN

Luke Blackman and Shaylynn McConville of Palisade are the parents of a son, Bentley Carson, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, born Oct. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Jared and Missy Blackman of Palisade, Shelley Blow of Hemingford and Dustin McConville of Hemingford.

JULIANNA FAYE ALEXANDER

Carnetta Khya Alexander of North Platte is the parent of a daughter, Julianna Faye, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, born Oct. 20, 2021. Grandparents are Melissa Alexander and Charles Alexander of Nebraska and Gladys Stancil and Carnetta Stancil of Alabama. Great-grandmother is Lorna Alexander of North Platte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

