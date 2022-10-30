Birth announcements, Oct. 30

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ALAYNNA JACQUELINE MAE BUCK

Sammantha Smith and Christian Buck of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alaynna Jacqueline Mae, born Oct. 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Tara Smith of North Platte, Clark Smith of Santan, Arizona, and Jakob Buck of North Platte.

BRIGSLEY SAGE LUNDVALL

Casey and Kylin Lundvall of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Brigsley Sage, born Oct. 26, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Cindy Lundvall of Wallace, Bonnie Groff of North Platte and Joe Kleewein of North Platte.

MONTE BAXTER HOWITT

Jake and Skyler Howitt of North Platte are the parents of a son, Monte Baxter, born Oct. 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Jim and Paula Bagwell of North Platte, Jim and Paula Smalley of Maxwell and Darrell Howitt of Kimball.

TEDDI MICHELLE STEFFES

Adam and Haylee Steffes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Teddi Michelle, born Oct. 20, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Todd and Michelle Mitchell of Omaha and David and Valerie Steffes of North Platte.

ISLAH DANAE KAE GREELEY

Zebediah Greeley and Mariah Sprunk of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Islah Danae Kae, born Oct. 20, 2022, weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Lori E. Edwards Sprunk of North Platte, Jeffrey Sprunk of Keystone, South Dakota, and Cami Votaw of Wellfleet.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

GRIFFIN CHARLES TODD

Doug and Kaylee Todd of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Griffin Charles, born Oct. 19, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Dee and Ted Knox of North Platte, the late Steven Todd, and Kyle and Jerri Beyea of Gothenburg.