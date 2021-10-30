Birth announcements, Oct. 30

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

LAYNE WILLIAM KELLIE

Julia and Matthew Kellie of North Platte are the parents of a son, Layne William, born Oct. 25, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Cindy and Dan Kellie of NOrth Platte, William Binegar of North Platte and Karen and Gary Bassett of North Platte.

ELLEOISE GRACE ALBRECHT

Colton and Stacy Albrecht of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Elleoise Grace, born Oct. 15, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Leo and Coleen Chingren of North Platte and Marty and Jean Albrecht.

CORDELL NILES SIERKS

Cody and Charlie Sierks of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Cordell Niles, born Oct. 22, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Annette Sierks of Brewster and Jim and Kristy Opela.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.