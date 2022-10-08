Birth announcements, Oct. 8

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JONES HERON ALOI
Natalie Savage and Scott Aloi of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jones Heron, born Oct. 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Savage and Frank Aloi, both of North Platte, and Deb Aloi of Loveland, Colorado.
SIMON MICHAEL FARR
Shane and Susie Farr of Farnam are the parents of a son, Simon Michael, born Oct. 3, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Dennis and the late Loretta Fiala of Seward, Fred and Lisa Farr of Curtis and the late Donnie Farr. Great-grandparents are Stan and Ann Farr of Farnam and Tim and Mary Axthelm of North Platte.
IRIS MAE BIERE
Jordan Zamora and Jordan Biere of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Iris Mae, born Sept. 29, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
OWEN BENJAMIN JAMESON
Corey and April Jameson of Thedford are the parents of a son, Owen Benjamin, born Sept. 30, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Tammi Jameson of Thedford and Deven and Pam McGhee of Beatrice.
RUBY QUINN CONNELLY
Callan and Maddie Connelly of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Ruby Quinn, born Sept. 30, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are David Modranski of Bergholz, Ohio, Sheila Modranski of Ogallala and Vince and Bonnie Connelly of Arnold.
SELENA CRISTINA PEREZ-BARNES
Jasmine Perez and Thomas Barnes of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Selena Cristina, born Sept. 29, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Monica Perez of Madrid and Domingo and Daisy Carrizales of Ogallala.
