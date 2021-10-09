Birth announcements, Oct. 9

Greg and Bree Steffes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Andi Irene, born Oct. 4, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are David and Val Steffes of North Platte and Mike and Deb Baldwin of Norfolk.

