Birth announcements, Oct. 9

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
KENLEIGH CHARLOTTE MARQUEZ
Matt and Kelsey Marquez of Brule are the parents of a daughter, Kenleigh Charlotte, born Sept. 28, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Whitey and Dana Odenbaugh of Brule and Martin and Sheryl Marquez of Big Springs.
KADE RILEY JONES
Jordin Brice and Shane Jones of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kade Riley, born Sept. 30, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Angel and Jason Foran, Leo Jankoski and Diane and Patrick Jones, all of North Platte.
KIRIGAN SHAY FEENEY
Eamonn and Hope Feeney of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kirigan Shay, born Sept. 28, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Pam Feeney of North Platte, Ed Geiger of Sidney and Lori Geiger of Lincoln.
THEODORE DEMPSEY ERICKSON
Kade and Samantha Erickson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Theodore Dempsey, born Sept. 23, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Ryan and Kellie Tagwerker of North Platte and Pamela Pishna of North Platte.
ANDI IRENE STEFFES
Greg and Bree Steffes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Andi Irene, born Oct. 4, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are David and Val Steffes of North Platte and Mike and Deb Baldwin of Norfolk.
