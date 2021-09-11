Birth Announcements, Sept. 11

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BENNETT LANE BIERMAN
Blake and Rebecca Bierman of Arnold are the parents of a son, Bennett Lane, born Sept. 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Roger and Rose Bierman of Arnold, and Lane Black and Missy Couse, both of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Bill and Linda Bierman of Riga, Michigan, Jack Ganun of Blissfield, Michigan, and Bob and Elaine Black and Doug and Kathy Wenz, all of North Platte.
RIVER MICHAEL NELSON
Mallory Liewer and Brendan Nelson of North Platte are the parents of a son, River Michael, born Sept. 6, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Little, Robert and Christine Nelson, and Diane Nelson, all of North Platte.
MILES JACOB HASENAUER
Jacob and Emily Hasenauer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Miles Jacob, born Sept. 4, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Charles and Barb Hasenauer of North Platte and Craig and Kathryn Meranda of Goshen, Indiana.
BRYLEE ANN DUNBAR
Devin and Brittany Dunbar of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Brylee Ann, born Sept. 1, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Karen Pochop and Mike and Julie Snider, all of North Platte, and Dan and Becky Dunbar of Wisner.
BRINLEY ANN KNOLLES
Brian and Charly Knolles of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Brinley Ann, born Sept. 2, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Sue Knolles and Charles and Kelly Jolliffe, all of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Jerre Jolliffe of North Platte.
WESTON LACY ABINGTON MARTINEZ
Aaliyah Martinez of North Platte is the mother of a son, Weston, born Sept. 2, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Walter Lacy Abington I, Brenda Artz, Shane Clang and Alisha Renee Rodriguez.
Biwott Kipchumba Kosgei
Gladys Wamaitha Kamuiro and Christopher Kibor Kosgei of North Platte are the parents of a son, Biwott Kipchumba, born Sept. 1, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Dinah Jemeli Tirop of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Kenya and Margaret Kariuki of Limuru, Kiambu County, Kenya. He comes home to one brother, Tirop Kipkoech Kosgei, 5.
