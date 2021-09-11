Birth Announcements, Sept. 11

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BENNETT LANE BIERMAN

Blake and Rebecca Bierman of Arnold are the parents of a son, Bennett Lane, born Sept. 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Roger and Rose Bierman of Arnold, and Lane Black and Missy Couse, both of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Bill and Linda Bierman of Riga, Michigan, Jack Ganun of Blissfield, Michigan, and Bob and Elaine Black and Doug and Kathy Wenz, all of North Platte.

RIVER MICHAEL NELSON

Mallory Liewer and Brendan Nelson of North Platte are the parents of a son, River Michael, born Sept. 6, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Little, Robert and Christine Nelson, and Diane Nelson, all of North Platte.

MILES JACOB HASENAUER

Jacob and Emily Hasenauer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Miles Jacob, born Sept. 4, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Charles and Barb Hasenauer of North Platte and Craig and Kathryn Meranda of Goshen, Indiana.

BRYLEE ANN DUNBAR