GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
OLIVER LEE AXTELL
Tenesha and Rylan Axtell of North Platte are the parents of a son, Oliver Lee, born Sept. 11, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Kylee and Tracy Knott, and Brian and Roxanne Lee, all of North Platte.
HESTON DALE MCCALL
Ben and Alexa McCall of North Platte are the parents of a son, Heston Dale, born Sept. 7, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Troy and Missy Hopping of Sutherland and John and Gaylene McCall of North Platte.
JOHN ROBERT SCHRODER
J.W. and Louise Schroder of Hershey are the parents of a son, John Robert, born Sept. 6, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Bob and Sara Wiseman of Hershey and John and Belinda Schroder of Taylor.
People are also reading…
JOSHUA JEROME ROSENBERG JR.
Joshua Rosenberg and Brandy Hovey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Joshua Jerome Jr., born Sept. 13, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Dale Hovey of North Platte and the late Millie Hovey and Kathrine Rosenberg.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.