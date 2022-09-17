Birth announcements, Sept. 17

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

WYATT NOLAN COPE

Brandon Cope and Kelsea Baker of Brewster are the parents of a son, Wyatt Nolan, born Sept. 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Shelli and Trevor Cope of Hay Springs and Becki Medich of North Platte.

LUNA EVA EL DASSOUKI

Saleh and Hadil El Dassouki of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Luna Eva, born Sept. 12, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Jihad and Rafah El Dassouki and Bassem and Nada Karaali, all of Lebanon.

MAX MICHAEL CEARNS

Joy Soper and Michael L. Cearns of Big Springs are the parents of a son, Max Michael, born Sept. 8, 2022, weighing 3 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Judy Soper of Big Springs and Donny and Tammy Cearns of Torrington, Wyoming.

ADELYNN KAY JEAN KOUBEK

Macy and Dustin Koubek of Arnold are the parents of a daughter, Adelynn Kay Jean, born Sept. 9, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Bridget Martinez of Sargent, Pete Koubek of Arnold, Susan and Tom Schmiett of Gothenburg, Matt and Silvia Breinig of Wichita, Kansas, and Randy and Candace Fagot of Lexington. Great-grandparents are Bill and Betty Butter of Arapahoe and Tim and Lael Greenlee of Gothenburg.

OTTO THEODORE KELLER

Troy and Theresa Keller of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Otto Theodore, born Sept. 9, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Marty and Jean Keller of Paxton and Richard and Lisa Buse of Lincoln.

ADONIS GREGG ARCHULETTA

Rebekah and Koby Archuletta of North Platte are the parents of a son, Adonis Gregg, born Sept. 8, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Gregg and Dawn Mallory of Mullen, Dale and Jill Schroeder of Paxton, and John and Anni Archuletta of Maryland. Great-grandparents are Bill and Bonnie Wendland of Paxton, Ed and Donna Hahn of Wallace, Rick and Rita Archuletta of North Platte, Myrna Archuletta of Ogallala and Helen Mallory of Mullen.

ANGELO VINCENT ABEL FIERRO

Maleah Fierro and Dayton Gipe of North Platte are the parents of a son, Angelo Vincent Abel, born Sept. 7, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Michael Fierro, Charlene Ochoa-Klug, Schandie Mayfield, Jody Ryan and Larry Gipe, all of North Platte.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

PHOENYX DAWN MILLER

Jerry and Kassandra Miller of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Phoenyx Dawn, born Sept. 12, 2022, weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces. Grandparents are Rhonda Miller of Loveland, Colorado, and Kirk and Kelly Marriott of Gothenburg. Great-grandparents are Shirley and Keith Noreen of Gothenburg and Gayle Marriott of Longmont, Colorado. Phoenyx comes home to two siblings Loliandra and Sunee.