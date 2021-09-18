 Skip to main content
Birth announcements, Sept. 18
Birth Announcements

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

NOELANI KAY MAKA MAE RONQUILLIO

Stephanie and Makanaokeakua Ronquillio of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Noelanie Kay Maka Mae, born Sept. 14, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Andrew Skufca of North Platte and Kathryn and Alan Ronquillio of St. Louis, Missouri.

COOPER JOHN BROWN

Jordan and Laura Brown of Hershey are the parents of a son, Jordan and Laura, born Sept. 14, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Patty and Larry O’Brien of Wallace and Tammy Brown of Sutherland.

LUKA ROBERT LOREN SMITH

Nicole Waggener and Harley Smith of North Platte are the parents of a son, Luka Robert Loren, born Sept. 13, 2021, weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mary and Loren Babcock, Tammy Scott and Larry Smith, all of North Platte.

EVERLEIGH GRACE HOUSMAN

Matt and Brandi Housman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Everleigh Grace, born Sept. 10, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

BRELEIGH JANE LITTLE

Kayla Thagard and Bryon Little II of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Breleigh Jane, born Sept. 8, 2021, weighing 6 pounds.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

