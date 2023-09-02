GOTHENBURG HEALTH

NACONA MAE LOOMIS

Dotti Mae Loomis and Gregory Scott Loomis of Farnam are the parents of a daughter, Nacona Mae, born Aug. 23, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Grandparents are Wesley Loomis of Scotland, South Dakota, Frances Loomis of Larned, Kansas, and David and Chris Dodson of Oxford. Great-grandparents are Wesley Loomis Sr., of Knoxville, Iowa, Nancy Helman of Kansas, Bev Dodson of Maywood and Larry and Elaine Elson of Curtis.

CALVIN JOEL MAPES

Lindsey (Flodman) and Jared Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Calvin Joel, born Aug. 20, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Amy and Kerry Oberst of Grand Island and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Chuck and Cheryl Mead of North Platte and Phyllis Flodman of York.

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

NICO ARDYN LAUDERDALE

Mark and Makaela Lauderdale of North Platte are the parents of a son, Nico Ardyn, born Aug. 29, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Hope Rumery of North Platte, Cos and Dana Barron of North Platte and Dr. Gary and Brenda Conell of North Platte.

KAYDEN THOMAS BOYLE

Brian and Jordynn Boyle of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kayden Thomas, born Aug. 28, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Stuart and Lisa Simpson and Jim and Christi Boyle, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Simpson of Alliance and Ellen Chrisp of Arnold.

MASON ALEXANDER GRAVES

Daniel and Michelle Graves of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mason Alexander, born Aug. 26, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Geni Karre and Lee and Nicole Graves-Brown, all of North Platte.

RHETT MICHAEL SMITH

Shane and Kortnei Smith of Wellfleet are the parents of a son, Rhett Michael, born Aug. 25, 2023, weighing 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Denise Hoeft and Mike and Pam Smith, all of North Platte.