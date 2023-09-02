GOTHENBURG HEALTH
NACONA MAE LOOMIS
Dotti Mae Loomis and Gregory Scott Loomis of Farnam are the parents of a daughter, Nacona Mae, born Aug. 23, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Grandparents are Wesley Loomis of Scotland, South Dakota, Frances Loomis of Larned, Kansas, and David and Chris Dodson of Oxford. Great-grandparents are Wesley Loomis Sr., of Knoxville, Iowa, Nancy Helman of Kansas, Bev Dodson of Maywood and Larry and Elaine Elson of Curtis.
CALVIN JOEL MAPES
Lindsey (Flodman) and Jared Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Calvin Joel, born Aug. 20, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Amy and Kerry Oberst of Grand Island and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Chuck and Cheryl Mead of North Platte and Phyllis Flodman of York.
People are also reading…
GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
NICO ARDYN LAUDERDALE
Mark and Makaela Lauderdale of North Platte are the parents of a son, Nico Ardyn, born Aug. 29, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Hope Rumery of North Platte, Cos and Dana Barron of North Platte and Dr. Gary and Brenda Conell of North Platte.
KAYDEN THOMAS BOYLE
Brian and Jordynn Boyle of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kayden Thomas, born Aug. 28, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Stuart and Lisa Simpson and Jim and Christi Boyle, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Simpson of Alliance and Ellen Chrisp of Arnold.
MASON ALEXANDER GRAVES
Daniel and Michelle Graves of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mason Alexander, born Aug. 26, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Richard and Geni Karre and Lee and Nicole Graves-Brown, all of North Platte.
RHETT MICHAEL SMITH
Shane and Kortnei Smith of Wellfleet are the parents of a son, Rhett Michael, born Aug. 25, 2023, weighing 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Denise Hoeft and Mike and Pam Smith, all of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.