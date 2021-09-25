Birth announcements, Sept. 25

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

CHAISLEY JEAN POWERS

Cameron and Julie Powers of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Chaisley Jean. Grandparents are Doug and Teresa Powers of Hershey, Darrell and Vicki Barnum of Stapleton and Don and Barb Bowlin of Morrill.

ATHENA RAIANN LEWIS

Ruger Lewis and Destini Smith of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Athena Raiann, born Sept. 21, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

ALICIA STAR HERNANDEZ WELCH

Emily Welch and Noel Hernandez of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Alicia Star, born Sept. 17, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are William and Judy Welch of Paxton and Wuilmer and Eliza Hernandez of Paxton. Great-grandparents are Dale and Carol Douglas and Don and Cassie Welch, all of North Platte, and Rufino and Yolando Hernandez and Uboldo and Olga Padilla Ochoa.

OTHER HOSPITALS

LINCOLN

MADDOX MICHAEL MAHNKEN