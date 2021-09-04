Birth Announcements, Sept. 4

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
HARTHEA KAYLYN HILL
Cody and Holly Hill of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, HartLea Kaylyn, born Aug. 30, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Merrial and Marion Rhoades of Thedford, Dick Baxter of North Platte and Jerry Hill and the late “The Debs” of North Carolina. Great-grandparents are the late Irvin and Vera Losh, the late Ross and Lillie Baxter, John Register and the late Evelyn Register, and the late Gerald Hill and Betty Cherry.
ADALIA FAE MARSHALL
Lacey Baird and Shane Marshall of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Adalia Fae, born Aug. 28, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
WILDER JEANE MCCORMICK
Seth and Andrea McCormick of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Wilder Jeane, born Aug. 28, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Jack and Mary Frary of Brock, Dana Clark of North Platte and Pat and Karen McCormick of Lewellen.
ELIZABETH ANN BEAL
Lawrence and Kaitlynn Beal of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Elizabeth Ann, born Aug. 28, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kathy Furchert and Albert Beal.
AVALYNN AUTUMN-JADE WAILES
Jamie Wailes and Kayla Gates of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Avalynn Autumn-Jade, born Aug. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Steve and Gwen Jurgens of Grand Island and Jeff and Debbie Lane of Tillamook, Oregon.
CHARLEE ANN ARNETT
Carson and Carly Arnett of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Charlee Ann, born Aug. 27, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Robert and Kathy Arnett of Hershey, Steve and Amy Kyes and the late Russell Luebbe.
