Birth Announcements, Sept. 4

Jamie Wailes and Kayla Gates of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Avalynn Autumn-Jade, born Aug. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Steve and Gwen Jurgens of Grand Island and Jeff and Debbie Lane of Tillamook, Oregon.

Carson and Carly Arnett of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Charlee Ann, born Aug. 27, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Robert and Kathy Arnett of Hershey, Steve and Amy Kyes and the late Russell Luebbe.

