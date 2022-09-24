GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
J'DAH BREEZE VANG
Jenifer and Johnny Vang of McCook are the parents of a son, J'Dah Breeze, born Sept. 19, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Ayae and Omar Carbajal of McCook, Mariya and Pao Vang of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Mee and Michael Nakashima of Arizona, Nebraska.
JOECELYNN JENNINGS DEVITT
Josh Devitt and Katie Hinrich of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Joecelynn Jennings, born Sept. 15, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
DANTE KUNO RITTER
Stephanie Lee and Kragen Ritter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Dante Kuno, born Sept. 15, 2022, weighing 5 pounds. Grandparents are Keni Lee and David Shaner of North Platte and Tom and Carrie Ritter of Holdrege.
People are also reading…
GOTHENBURG HEALTH
LYRA RHEA LAUE
Sabrina Trevino and Tyler Laue of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Lyra Rhea, born Sept. 15, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Gerth of Harlingen, Texas, and Rebecca and Miguel Trevino of Gothenburg. Great-grandparent is Felicitia Rios of Gothenburg. Lyra comes home to two siblings, Ayden Lane and Serenity Sutterfield.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.