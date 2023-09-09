KEARNEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

CALVIN JOEL MAPES

Lindsey (Flodman) and Jared Mapes of Kearney are the parents of a son, Calvin Joel, born Aug. 20, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Amy and Kerry Oberst of North Platte and Cindy and the late Tom Flodman of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Del Altig of North Platte, Chuck and Cheryl Mead of North Platte and Phyllis Flodman of York.

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

REECE ALLEN HINTON

Kyle and Julianna Hinton of Thedford are the parents of a son, Reece Allen, born Sept. 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Linda Schaeffer of Thedford and Robert and Jorene Hinton of Alliance.

SLADE DEAN DAUGHERTY

R.J. and Amber Daugherty of Valentine are the parents of a son, Slade Dean, born Sept. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Rod and Betty Daugherty of Valentine and Craig and Susan Maire of Valentine.

KNOX JAMES GOULDING

Nathan and Logan Goulding of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Knox James, born Aug. 30, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Mona Anderson of Sutherland, Tyrone Anderson of Paxton and Jim and Dianne Surber of Lemoyne.