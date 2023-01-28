Birth Announcements

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

SHEPPARD AUGUST EWERT

Benjamin and Kelsey Ewert of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Sheppard August, born Jan. 25, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Jeremy and Gail Ewert of Ogallala and Jeff and Kelly Crymble of Scottsdale, Arizona.

LAINEY GRACE TIEMEYER

Dylan and Sarah Tiemeyer of Maxwell are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Grace, born Jan. 11, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jason and Wynetta Brown of Cozad, Dave Tiemeyer of Atwood, Kansas, and Scott and Kayla Wombacher of Atwood, Kansas.

FINNLEY MARIE MOON KOTIK

Breonna Graves and Christian Kotik of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Finnley Marie Moon, born Jan. 13, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Curtis Graves, Angela Miles and Damon Krupske, all of North Platte.

BROOKS DEAN WIEDEMAN

Bryce and Chelsy Wiedeman of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brooks Dean, born Jan. 14, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Scott Wiedeman and Donna Hauck of Scottsbluff.

JACKSON SCOTT DANIEL

Dustin and Laiken Daniel of Hershey are the parents of a son, Jackson Scott, born Jan. 16, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Larry Daniel of Abilene, Texas, and Shelly Talley of Minatare.

SAPHIRA ROSE FABER

Tyler Faber and Breanna Moler of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Saphira Rose, born Jan. 18, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Bobbi Faber of Hastings, Peter Faber of Harvard and Robin Wedemann and Scott Wedemann of Aberdeen, South Dakota.

KIMBER QUINN COX

Toby and Ashli Cox of Hayes Center are the parents of a daughter, Kimber Quinn, born Jan. 19, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Mick and Marlene Cox of Hayes Center and Gary Grimes of Wauneta.

ADDISON HENRY KELSO

Abbey Collins and Drake Kelso of North Platte are the parents of a son, Addison Henry, born Jan. 20, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Tami and Victor Collins of North Platte, and Traci Merritt of Hickory, North Carolina.

EVERLEIGH GRACE REEVES

William and Kayleigh Reeves of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Everleigh Grace, born Jan. 20, 2023, weighing 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are William and Jill Reeves of North Platte, and Allen and Toni Young of Raleigh, Illinois.

BYRDEI SUE-MAE SENYARD

Channing Renninger and Kevin Senyard of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Byrdei Sue-Mae, born Jan. 23, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Katie and Vic Perez of Elsie, Tom Renninger of Lincoln and the late Don and Karen Senyard.

CHRISTIAN DERYL STAROSTKA

Matt and Laura Starostka of North Platte are the parents of a son, Christian Deryl, born Jan. 25, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Jane Starostka of Chappell, Linda Peterson and the late Deryl Peterson of Hordville.

IOWA METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER Des MOINES, IOWA

HAYES FRANKLIN SCHACHER

Courtney (Willard) and Tanner Schacher of Ankeny, Iowa, are the parents of a son, Hayes Franklin, born Jan. 3, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 0.2 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Carmen Willard of North Platte, and Ivan and Carry Schacher of Stapleton. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Willard of North Platte, Maxine Preston of Arnold and Kaye Venhaus of Happy, Texas.