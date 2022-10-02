Birth announcements

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HUDSON LEE BLAGDON

Dylan and Bailey Blagdon of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Hudson Lee, born Sept. 22, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Stacey and Michele Blagdon of Gothenburg and Heath and Kathy Maddox of Brady.

THEODORE JOHN TIMMONS

Hunter and Emma Timmons of North Platte are the parents of a son, Theodore John, born Sept. 22, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Kent and Lisa Timmons of Wellfleet and Courtney and Dee Ann Schrotberger of Brule.

NORAH KATE SCHOLLMEIER

Jody and Jay Schollmeier of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Norah Kate, born Sept. 23, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Ed and Kris Adelman.

XAVIER LEE HUDSON CAUDILLO

Amber Caudillo and Richard Hudson of North Platte are the parents of a son, Xavier Lee, born Sept. 25, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Cathy Caudillo of North Plate and Melissa Burris of Cozad.

MORGAN JOSEPH RAMM

Peyton and Hope Ramm of Valentine are the parents of a son, Morgan Joseph, born Sept. 26, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Deb Ramm of Valentine and Jamie Ferguson of Ada, Ohio. Great-grandmother is Lisa Ferguson of Ada, Ohio.

VINCENT ROBERTO CARREON

Makayla Wee and Robert Carreon of North Platte are the parents of a son, Vincent Roberto, born Sept. 28, 2022, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Angela and Justin Gentry of Brady and Ryan Wee of Cedarberg, Wisconsin.