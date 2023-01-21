Birth Announcements

GOTHENBURG HEALTH ODESSA JOLEE PRENTICE
Chase and Sheldon Prentice of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Odessa Jolee, born Jan. 10, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Stuart and Jenny Prentice of Arnold, Lisa Girard of North Platte and Stephen and Dennise Elliott of Bonita, California. Great-grandparents are Judy and Sherman Elliott of Rio Vista, California. Odessa comes home to three siblings, Josiah, Adelynn and Bethany.
