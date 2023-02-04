GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HADLEY JEAN WRIGHT

Brian and Jaime Wright of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hadley Jean, born Jan. 31, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Gary and Kelli Blevins of Stapleton and John G. and Carol Wright of Mullen. Great-grandmother is Dona Jameson of North Platte.

HUCKLEY GEMSON DOWSE

Logan and McKenzie Dowse of Curtis are the parents of a son, Huckley Gemson, born Jan. 31, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Tina and Lynn Pyzer of North Platte and Jeanne Ducker and Carrie Schwaderer both of Loup City.

KASH MICHAEL LEE BOON

Elizabeth Demilt and Josh Boon of Arnold are the parents of a son, Kash Michael Lee, born Jan. 31, 2023, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Angela Demilt of Cozad and Sue Boon of Midland, Texas.

PARKER DEAN BAXTER

JoAnna Lawler and Kyle Baxter of McCook are the parents of a son, Parker Dean, born Jan. 30, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Bonita and Don Lawler of Wauneta, Laurie Riggs of Trenton and Tony Baxter of Broken Bow.

EVELYN BONNIE TAYLOR

Tyler and Jocey Taylor of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Bonnie, born Jan. 29, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

KAILANI LOU VIEYRA

Allisa Overstreet and Elijah Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kailani Lou, born Jan. 26, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Tandy and Robert Overstreet of Grant and Marcy and Jason Vieyra of North Platte.

KINSLEY CATE CAPIRAL

Kin and Caryl Capiral of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Kinsley Cate, born Jan. 25, 2023, weighing 7 pounds.

KEARNEY REGIONAL HOSPITAL

JETT JAMES DRAKE

Emily and Kyle Drake of Burwell are the parents of a son, Jett James, born Jan. 23, 2023, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Jeff and Kathy Bargell of North Platte, Jolynn and Brian Jones of Mason City and Ken and Tracy Drake of Williston, North Dakota. Great-grandparents are Dave and Deniece Bargell of North Platte and Judy Jones of Mason City.